Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $1.26, Zacks reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 247.17% and a negative net margin of 16.22%.

Shares of NYSE:NM opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 83,525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.