New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 118.85%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 377.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

