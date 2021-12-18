New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 16,833 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Chemours worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Chemours by 6,486.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 40.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 188.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

In other Chemours news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

