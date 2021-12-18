New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,691 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 5.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Stericycle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Stericycle by 4.2% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 142.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.