New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.92 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of FTI Consulting worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCN opened at $146.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.04. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

