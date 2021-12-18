New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPI opened at $191.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

