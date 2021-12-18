New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $5.85 Million Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 127,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:ON opened at $61.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.84.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.