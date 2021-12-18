Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Down 2.8%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,765,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEGG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Newegg Commerce by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

