News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Up 88.8% in November

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the November 15th total of 773,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 779,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of News stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. News has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter worth $2,250,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in News by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of News by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in News by 8.9% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.