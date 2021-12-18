Newton 24-Hour Volume Hits $572,465.00 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Newton has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $572,465.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.91 or 0.08364680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00077579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,759.24 or 0.99881172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00050301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

