Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) PT Raised to 1,500.00 at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from 1,350.00 to 1,500.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Next Fifteen Communications Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

NXFNF opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.