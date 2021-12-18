NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

