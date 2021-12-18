NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.35. 3,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 337,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

