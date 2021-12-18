NFT Index Price Hits $2,935.05 on Major Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,935.05 or 0.06296624 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $22,740.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041463 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007279 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

