NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.17.

NICE opened at $291.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NICE has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NICE by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 14.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth $7,680,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 11.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

