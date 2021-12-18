NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,212,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 300,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $43,707,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $161.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.