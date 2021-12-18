Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in November

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 833,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 352.4 days.
NDGPF remained flat at $$1.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Nine Dragons Paper has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.19.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
