Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in November

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 833,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 352.4 days.

NDGPF remained flat at $$1.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Nine Dragons Paper has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.