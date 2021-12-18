NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.08. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 122,852 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

About NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

