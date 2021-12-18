Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 273,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKTX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $483.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 497.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

