Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.63

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.43. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 34,047 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

About Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

