Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

NOMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

NOMD opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

