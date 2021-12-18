Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the November 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($11.80) to €11.20 ($12.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $11.49. 97,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,400. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

