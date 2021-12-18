Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $343.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.29.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $284.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.01 and a 200-day moving average of $266.74. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $226.09 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.