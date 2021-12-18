Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC stock opened at $377.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.52.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

