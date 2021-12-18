NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.64.

NOV opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.21. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 826,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NOV by 99.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 116,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 464.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 672,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 553,708 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

