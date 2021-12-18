NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

NTDTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NTT DATA in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.22.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

