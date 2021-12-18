Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives $57.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.15 and a beta of 1.15. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.96.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 328,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $18,004,338.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,340,567 shares of company stock valued at $73,803,978. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,018,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.