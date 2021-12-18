Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $121.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Annual earnings estimates for Nucor have been stable over the past month. The company is committed to expand its production capabilities and grow its business through strategic acquisitions. Nucor is also seeing strong momentum in the non-residential construction market. The automotive market has also rebounded strongly following the pandemic-driven slump, thanks to a strong recovery in demand. Nucor remains focused on achieving greater penetration in automotive. Higher steel prices due to tight supply and higher end-market demand should also drive the company’s margins. However, the company’s raw materials segment faces margin headwind from higher steel input costs. It also faces challenges from supply chain constraints. Moreover, the steel industry is reeling under oversupply. The company’s high debt level is another concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NUE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.17.

NUE opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42. Nucor has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

