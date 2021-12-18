Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 358,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSE:JPS opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $10.07.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
