nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of nVent Electric worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

