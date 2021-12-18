NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after buying an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after buying an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $903,435,000 after buying an additional 335,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after buying an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Argus started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

NXPI stock opened at $218.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $152.93 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.