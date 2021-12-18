Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $257,455.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

OCSL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 34,002 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 198,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

