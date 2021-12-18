Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $257,455.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
OCSL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 34,002 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 198,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.