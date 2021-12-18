Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Update

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the November 15th total of 54,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of ODC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 54,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,076. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.08%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 219.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth $110,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.