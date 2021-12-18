OKCash (OK) Price Tops $0.0157

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 13% lower against the dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $1.32 million and $1,232.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,692.84 or 0.99557620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046375 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00032920 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.73 or 0.00958909 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,911,429 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

