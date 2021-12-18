Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer Sells 991 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $217.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.15. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Okta by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,966,000 after purchasing an additional 401,363 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

