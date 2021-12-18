Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Director Daniel Harris Meyer Acquires 6,800 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OLO opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. Analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

