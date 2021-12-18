Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OPWEF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,082. Opawica Explorations has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Arrowhead, Bazooka East, Bazooka West, TKL Teck, and McWatters Property. The company was founded on September 17, 1975 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

