Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of OPWEF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,082. Opawica Explorations has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.54.
Opawica Explorations Company Profile
