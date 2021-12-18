Oppenheimer & Close LLC Invests $241,000 in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $519,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 93.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

WIRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $129.91 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.61.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.