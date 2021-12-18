Oppenheimer & Close LLC Invests $922,000 in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Separately, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Northeast Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

NECB opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 million. Analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

