OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of OPHC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. 40,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,970. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $21.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimumBank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.