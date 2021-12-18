OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of OPHC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. 40,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,970. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $21.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimumBank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.