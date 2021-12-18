Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL opened at $96.62 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

