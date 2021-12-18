Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $94.00 by UBS Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been given a $94.00 price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $271,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

