Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Raised to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $258.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.40. Oracle has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

