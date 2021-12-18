Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Down 4.8%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) was down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 10,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,346,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Oscar Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,735,000 after acquiring an additional 559,947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $883,252,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,280,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

