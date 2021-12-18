Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $43.17 Average PT from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OMI stock traded up $2.23 on Monday, reaching $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534 in the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

