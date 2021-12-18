Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMI. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Owens & Minor stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after buying an additional 306,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,759,000 after buying an additional 115,914 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

