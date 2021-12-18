Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,679,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after buying an additional 1,291,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after buying an additional 740,900 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,162,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after buying an additional 324,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after buying an additional 243,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,079,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,668,000 after purchasing an additional 242,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of ORCC opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.50%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

