Oxbridge Re (OXBR) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Oxbridge Re to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

This table compares Oxbridge Re and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $1.21 million -$50,000.00 5.45 Oxbridge Re Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.40

Oxbridge Re’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re 83.06% 72.39% 64.35% Oxbridge Re Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Volatility and Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re’s peers have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oxbridge Re and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxbridge Re Competitors 677 2989 2671 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Oxbridge Re’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oxbridge Re has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oxbridge Re peers beat Oxbridge Re on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.