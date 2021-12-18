Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,930 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OXSQ opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $51,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,266 shares of company stock valued at $74,555. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

