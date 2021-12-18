Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Up to $31.12

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.12, but opened at $33.44. Ozon shares last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 9,245 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60.
About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
