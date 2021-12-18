Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Up to $31.12

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.12, but opened at $33.44. Ozon shares last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 9,245 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ozon by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 16.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,072,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,095,000 after acquiring an additional 443,574 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 59.9% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,962 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,061,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,010,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 41.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,047,000 after acquiring an additional 584,404 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

